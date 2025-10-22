Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Armed robber Rawiri Walkley fires shots at member of public after stealing $20k worth of cigarettes

Belinda Feek
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Rawiri Walkey (centre) pictured with his son-in-law and co-offender Solo Turner (left) and ManUp Kaikohe mentor Eric Edmonds. Photo / Facebook

Rawiri Walkey (centre) pictured with his son-in-law and co-offender Solo Turner (left) and ManUp Kaikohe mentor Eric Edmonds. Photo / Facebook

A man who stole $20,000 worth of cigarettes from a Hamilton dairy fired two shots at a member of the public who confronted him as he jumped into his getaway car.

The person wasn’t struck, but the impact of Rawiri Hemi Rowland Walkley’s actions that day continues to affect the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save