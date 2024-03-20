Tauranga Hospital has been locked down and armed police are present.

A police spokeswoman said about 11am that the hospital has been locked down “as a precaution” after the police were made aware of a threat made over the phone.

Staff are responding to the area to assess any threat and provide reassurance, the spokeswoman said.

A reporter at the scene said that just after 12pm there are no longer armed officers at the vehicle entrance off Cameron Rd.

Armed police are standing outside the front door of the main building and there is a queue of visitors waiting outside to be allowed inside. There is also an armed officer stationed at the entrance to the Emergency Department.

Armed police at the entrance to Tauranga Hospital this morning. Photo / Alex Cairns

A patient inside the hospital earlier said the police “are right outside our door”.

The patient, who asked not to be named, said they could see two policemen through a small window in the door.

Security guards were also present. The patient understood they were in lockdown after a police callout in relation to threats.

Pāpāmoa woman Dawn Smith said her daughter was in hospital but she had not been allowed in.

Armed police outside Tauranga Hospital on Thursday morning. Photo / Alex Cairns

They were having coffee when police arrived, at about 10.30am.

“While the police presence is scary given the circumstances it’s good to know that they’re looking out for us and protecting us,” she said.

A woman who had an outpatient appointment told the Bay of Plenty Times that when she arrived there were police in the entrance.

She said she asked reception but they didn’t know anything about what was happening and she was still able to go to her appointment.

Armed police outside Tauranga Hospital on Thursday morning. Photo / Alex Cairns

Her daughter had dropped her off and gone to find a park but was turned away when she tried to walk in.

She said there were not many people in the building.

A Hamilton woman outside the hospital said she was worried that she couldn’t contact her father who had been set to be discharged after surgery.

She said there were three or four police cars and more armed officers directly outside the main hospital entry and the Emergency Department.

Armed police at Tauranga Hospital this morning. Photo / Alex Cairns

Staff who had been having coffee at a cafe across the road said they had heard they were not allowed in or out unless it was an emergency.

Police told a doctor that he has to stay outside “just sit and wait”.

It appeared some arriving vehicles were being turned away.

The Bay of Plenty Times has attempted to contact the hospital for more information, including what people with appointments should do.

More to come.