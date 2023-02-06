Armed police swarm street in West Auckland

Thousands gathered for the Waitangi Day dawn service, more heavy rain and winds are expected in parts of the country, and China respond after the US shoot down a suspected spy balloon in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A firearm sighting has prompted armed police to swarm a street in New Lynn.

After receiving reports of a firearm being sighted at an address on Ambrico Pl this afternoon, multiple police cars were seen blocking the street.

Resident Claire Elizabeth told the herald that five police cars were blocking areas on the street. And she could hear the helicopter.

“Some officers were armed and had police dogs. They were headed towards the wetland area. We are not sure what happened but believe it was connected to an incident near Lynnmall.”

A police spokesperson said there was a report of a firearm being sighted at an address on Ambrico Pl, New Lynn this afternoon.

“Nobody was harmed. Police responded and are talking with the occupants.”



