Armed police descended on the small Christchurch suburb of Waltham tonight in a quest to take a man with multiple warrants into custody.

Earlier, cordons were in place on several streets as armed police swarmed the area, engaging with the neighbours of the property to ensure their safety as it was believed he was armed.

It was alleged the man had fled from officers earlier today.

With assistance from the police negotiation team, the man was able to be arrested, police said. No one was injured.

Police said residents will notice an increase in police presence, but there is no further risk to the public.







