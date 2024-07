In today's headlines with Chereè Kinnear, leaked documents reveal autopilot error behind Aratere grounding, Chris Luxon gears up for key meetings and building costs decline.

Armed police have gathered in two suburbs north of Wellington this afternoon, blocking off streets and bewildering locals.

Uniformed officers as well as Armed Offenders Squad members are in Plimmerton, Porirua in force, though police remain tight-lipped on the operation.

A local resident said there were “heaps of cops” and about 13 police cars blocking Grays Rd at the bottom of Pope St.

“Apparently they’re looking for four guys and they’ve gone up our street,” the resident said.