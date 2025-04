Rata St, between Great North Rd and Binsted Rd in West Auckland is closed due to a police incident. Photo / AT

Armed police have swarmed into a west Auckland suburb after four people were spotted in a stolen vehicle and fled.

A police spokesperson said officers have blocked Rata St from Binsted Rd to Great North Rd.

“Cordons are in place and the road has been closed as part of inquiries to locate four offenders.

“Motorists are being advised to avoid the area or seek an alternate route.”