Armed police swarm Glen Eden, Auckland house, reports of gunfire, fire rages inside

Emergency services rush to incident in Glen Eden. Video / Dean Purcell

Armed police have swarmed on a house in Auckland's Glen Eden as thick black smoke can be seen coming from the property.

It is understood three people have been injured - including at least one police officer - and police have confirmed shots were fired at the scene.

One person who was bleeding in the face was escorted from the property and treated by waiting ambulance staff.

Armed police surrounded the house in Danube Lane - a witness said they heard officers telling someone to "put it down".

Police confirmed they responded to an incident around 8.17 am this morning involving a "reported house fire with shots being fired".

"The scene is secure but the incident is still unfolding.

"We will provide more information as soon as it is available."

Police at the scene near Danube Lane. Photo / Dean Purcell

An eyewitness said they saw armed police surround the property before allowing firefighters on site to put out the blaze.

Shots had been fired and police have entered the driveway of the house they were surrounded.

At least five gunshots were heard.

Police have told residents in the street to stay inside. Photo / Dean Purcell

Residents are being told to stay in their houses.

"Go back inside, go go," a police officer yelled at residents gathered on the street.

Paramedics in PPE gear have arrived at the house.

Armed police surrounded a house in Danube Lane. Photo / Dean Purcell

Four officers are standing armed outside a driveway.

Residents say they are being warned to stay inside.

A police dog handler unit and two paramedics have arrived at the scene.

Residents living near the fire reported hearing two loud bangs before the smell of smoke filled the air.

A witness said they heard a loud bang followed by another at about 8.30am.

Northern fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown said the single-storey house was well-involved in fire. He wasn't aware of any injuries relating to the fire at this stage.

Police do not believe anyone is inside the house.

Armed police have surrounded a property in Glen Eden.

Armed police have blocked off a main road in Glen Eden. Officers have cordoned off Glengarry Rd near the corner of Maywood Cres.

A section of Glengarry Rd, between Solar Rd and Autumn Ave, was closed to the public and reopened about 9.40am.

Smoke can be seen billowing from a property.

Plumes of black smoke can be seen across Glen Eden with a residential street cordoned off by police.