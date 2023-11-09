Armed police swarm Dunedin motel complex searching for person of interest

Armed police have descended on a Dunedin motel complex this evening. Photo / Neville Marriner

Armed police have descended on a Dunedin motel complex this evening. Photo / Neville Marriner

Around 20 armed police have descended on a Dunedin motel complex searching for a wanted person this evening.

Photos from the scene show multiple officers with guns as well as police dogs in the Dunedin Holiday Park and Motels complex in the suburb of St Kilda.

The Herald understands a school group is staying at the park.

A person at the scene of the police operation said officers have now told guests they “have their man and are wrapping up”.

The witness said a uniformed officer had changed out of his uniform to go in and offer an update to the school group after the operation ended.

The motel is next to St Kilda Beach and a short drive away from central Dunedin.

Police confirmed they were attempting to find a person of interest. They could not confirm why the person was wanted.

They would also not confirm if they have apprehended the person.