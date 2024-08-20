Advertisement
Armed police swarm Christchurch address following serious incident

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
Emergency services could be seen swarming an Addington address in Christchurch following a serious incident. Photo / George Heard

Armed police are responding to a serious incident in Christchurch.

Police and ambulance are both in attendance to an Addington address.


Residents in the area can be seen in tears while police work to assess the situation.

Police on the scene of a serious incident in Addington, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard
More to come.


