Armed police including a police dog at Goodview Apartment Hotel. Photo / RNZ / Lucy Xia

By RNZ

At least a dozen armed police have descended on an area of central Auckland, after reports of a person with a gun.

The person was seen in the vicinity of Hobson and Union Streets this morning.

Police are now at the Goodview Apartment Hotel on Hobson Street, but said there was no danger to the public.

In March, armed police went to the same building after reports of a gun sighting.

Armed police outside Goodview Apartment Hotel on Hobson Street in central Auckland. Photo / RNZ / Lucy Xia





- RNZ