New ZealandUpdated

Armed police swarm Auckland suburb in search for person of interest

Police said a person of interest fled Police in a vehicle in Glen Eden about 7pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

NZ Herald

A man has been taken into custody after armed offenders squads searched for a person of interest in the Auckland suburb of Massey.

Police said the individual fled officers in a vehicle in Glen Eden at about 7pm and was tracked to a Massey property.

"The vehicle was tracked by Eagle to an address in Massey, and Police are making enquiries to locate them."

A witness told the Herald there were several police cars and road closures in place.

Police said the armed offenders squad are at the scene "as a precaution". Photo / Hayden Woodward
Police said the armed offenders squad (AOS) are at the scene "as a precaution".

Residents on social media reported hearing loud bangs at around 9pm.

Just before 10.30pm police said one person had been taken into custody and charged are yet to be confirmed.

- More to come.