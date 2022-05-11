Armed police swarm Auckland suburb in search for person of interest

Police said a person of interest fled Police in a vehicle in Glen Eden about 7pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police said a person of interest fled Police in a vehicle in Glen Eden about 7pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The armed offenders squads are on the hunt for a person of interest in the Auckland suburb of Massey.

Police said the individual fled officers in a vehicle in Glen Eden at about 7pm and was tracked to a Massey property.

"The vehicle was tracked by Eagle to an address in Massey, and Police are making enquiries to locate them."

A witness told the Herald there were several police cars and road closures in place.

Police said the armed offenders squad are at the scene "as a precaution". Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police said the armed offenders squad (AOS) are at the scene "as a precaution".

Residents on social media reported hearing loud bangs at around 9pm.

