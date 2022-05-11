Armed police swarm Auckland suburb in search for person of interest

The armed offenders squads are on the hunt for a person of interest in the Auckland suburb of Massey.
Police said the individual fled officers in a vehicle in Glen Eden at about 7pm and was tracked to a Massey property.
"The vehicle was tracked by Eagle to an address in Massey, and Police are making enquiries to locate them."
A witness told the Herald there were several police cars and road closures in place.
Police said the armed offenders squad (AOS) are at the scene "as a precaution".
Residents on social media reported hearing loud bangs at around 9pm.
- More to come.