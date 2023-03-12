Armed police officers with dogs respond to a disorder incident in Pukekohe. Video / Supplied

Armed police have descended on a South Auckland suburb this afternoon and ordered residents to stay inside.

A video supplied to the Herald showed armed police gathered on Birdwood Rd in Pukekohe where a crowd of people could be seen standing close together.

A witness told the Herald they saw a police Eagle helicopter hovering over the street.

When they went outside they saw a swarm of armed police officers with dogs at the left end.

“The ambulance got here about 20 minutes ago.

“Police have put spikes on our road too. We have been told to stay inside.”

A police spokesperson said officers were currently responding to a disorder incident in Pukekohe.

“Police have cordoned off several streets while they respond and people are asked to avoid the area.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident in Pukekohe at 1pm.

They responded with four ambulances, four rapid response vehicles and two managers.

“We have assessed and treated three patients. One in a moderate condition was treated at the scene, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition was transported to the hospital.”