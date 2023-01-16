Armed police swarm Auckland Botanic Gardens

More heavy rain on the way for Gisborne, how many Kiwis are opting to drive an EV and flight data retrieved at Nepal plane crash site in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have swarmed the area around Auckland Botanic Gardens following reports of an assault.

A police spokesperson said officers were making enquiries following a serious incident at Tōtara Park in South Auckland.

They received a report of a person being assaulted in the park at 11am. The victim sustained minor injuries, a spokesperson said.

“There is an increased police presence in the wider area, including near the neighbouring Botanic Gardens.

“A cordon is in place while the area is searched to locate the offender.”

Residents said on social media they heard helicopters hovering above and there were reports of an armed man with a knife.

Enquiries were in the early stages, the spokesperson said.

Police are speaking with the victim and working to establish what occurred.

“No further information is available at this stage. We will provide an update when we’re in a position to do so.”



