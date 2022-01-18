Armed police were seen surrounding a property in Christchurch this morning in a search for two people of interest. Photo / George Heard

Armed police were seen surrounding a property in Christchurch this morning in a search for two wanted people.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a property on Bealey Ave just before 8am.

"Officers were sent to the property after receiving information two people with warrants for their arrest had been seen there."

Staff were armed as a precaution, they said.

One person has been arrested. A second person is outstanding and inquiries are continuing to locate them.

It is not clear why the people are wanted by police.

The dog squad was also sent to the property. Photo / George Heard

The officers have been stood down now.