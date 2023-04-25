Armed police respond to reports of home invasion in Sandringham, Auckland

Three men, one holding a gun, invaded a home on a residential Auckland street, prompting a huge police response.

Armed officers, police dogs, and half a dozen patrol cars had swarmed Sandringham’s Taumata Rd last night.

Alarmed residents told the Herald they were told to “stay inside and lock your doors”.

Now, police have confirmed they were responding to reports of a home invasion.

About 7.40pm police responded to a call from a Taumata Rd resident reporting three men had entered his home, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said.

One of them was reportedly holding a firearm, he said.

“Nobody at the address was hurt, and the offenders left a short time later.

“Police are making inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify those involved.”

There was no further information available at this time, Armstrong said.

Police cars swarm Duncan Ave, Sandringham in Auckland. Photo / Nathalie Gregory

Duncan Ave resident Nathalie Gregory told the Herald last night she was cooking dinner when she heard police tell residents to “stay inside and lock your doors”.

From her bedroom window, she saw the armed offenders squad, police dogs and about seven police cars swarm a car that had pulled over outside her home.

“There were two guys that eventually came out of the car,” she said.

“There was lots of loud yelling and a lot of cops kind of scoping the area, but it was pretty crazy.”

She said her community had been shaken up since the Rose Cottage dairy stabbing last year that happened just around the corner, so it was frightening to see a big police presence back on her street.

Gregory said although a few officers and cars remained on the street, most of the action was all over.

“It was pretty crazy, I was kind of surprised, but like, also not surprised, considering how much crime and stuff there’s been in this area since we’ve lived here.”

Locals on a community page said there was also a heavy police presence on Taumata Rd, which is connected to Duncan Ave. People also reported part of Taumata Rd had been closed off.