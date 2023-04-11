Police are responding to an incident on Gilberthorpes Rd in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Police are responding to an incident on Gilberthorpes Rd in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Armed police are responding to an incident in the Christchurch suburb of Hei Hei.

A police spokesperson said police were making initial inquiries on Gilberthorpes Rd.

It’s understood one person has died.

Police on Gilberthorpes Rd. Photo / George Heard

More to come