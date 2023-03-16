Shock after primary-school kids raid liquor store, teachers threaten further strike action and the Government explores raising benefit increases in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police remain at the site where multiple pallets of beer cans potentially laced with methamphetamine were seized yesterday evening.

The small warehouse on Ryan Pl, Manukau was raided by at least a dozen armed officers.

A staff member from neighbouring business Manukau Vehicle Servicing told the Herald this morning he saw about six police cars and 12 armed police officers at the unit next door yesterday evening.

“They have cordoned the area off, and police are still there it’s blocked, nobody is allowed. The road is open and customers can come in my shop though.”

A large amount of beer cans possibly laced with meth are seized by police from a warehouse on Ryan Pl, Manukau. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A police spokesperson said officers had been conducting a search warrant at a Manukau address.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we cannot comment further at this point.”

When asked whether any arrests had been made, the spokesperson said “there is currently no update in this matter”.

“For operational security reasons, we can’t comment further at this time.”

Police are loading pallets of beer cans into a truck from a warehouse on Ryan Place in Manukau, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The raid comes after a police warning was issued about a shipment of Honey Bear House Beer on Saturday - with a risk the cans could be contaminated with the class A drug.

Consuming beer contaminated with methamphetamine may have serious or fatal medical consequences.

The specific beer is called ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ and is packaged in a distinctive blue and red aluminium can. Photo / NZ police

Police were also investigating a possible link between a man’s death and a meth-contaminated beer can.

The man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - died at Auckland Hospital last Tuesday and his cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police earlier said it was unlikely the distinctive blue and red cans have been sold over the counter or online - “however, part of the shipment may have been given away or passed on between associates”, Detective Inspector Chris Barry said.

It was believed the beer was not available to be purchased in New Zealand and no other brand is involved in the shipment.

“Police ask anyone who might be in possession of a can of ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ to not drink it and to contact police immediately by phoning our 105 phone service quoting the file number 230310/6793,” Barry said.

Anyone that might have further information regarding the product is asked to also contact police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.