Armed police descended on a property on Northcote Rd, Christchurch, today. Photo / George Heard

Armed police have swarmed a suburb in Canterbury as part of a pre-planned operation this morning.

The incident took place on Northcote Rd in the Christchurch suburb of Northcote.

Police swarmed the house this morning. Photo / George Heard

Multiple armed police and vehicles could be seen surrounding the address at about 10am.