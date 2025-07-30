Armed police operation in Auckland’s Glen Eden as parolee returned to jail
By Cherie Howie
Reporter·NZ Herald·
Quick Read
Save
A parolee being returned to jail was the subject of a large armed police operation in West Auckland this morning.
A resident contacted the Herald just after 8.30am to say part of West Coast Rd had been blocked off as multiple armed police swarmed the busy arterial road and neighbouring
Selak Pl in Glen Eden.
“We have about 20 cops on West Coast Rd ... cops with guns. The cops are on Selak [Place], a man is being told to come out.”
Other residents also reported seeing police in nearby Parrs Park.