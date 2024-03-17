Ombudsman ruling called out as ‘victim blaming’, Wayne Brown fires up in an email over raised crossings and NZ Post’s new plan in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald / New Zealand Story

Armed police have swarmed to the corner of Union St and Hobson St in central Auckland this morning after reports of a person armed with a gun being seen in the area.

Multiple police officers, including some armed with firearms, have responded to the incident and cordons are in place.

“Due to the nature of the report, specialist police groups are in attendance,” a police spokesman said.

Members of the public, including some schoolchildren, have been diverted away from the scene.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Armed police on the corner of Union St and Hobson, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Armed police on the corner of Union and Hobson Sts, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

More to come.