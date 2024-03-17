Armed police have swarmed to the corner of Union St and Hobson St in central Auckland this morning after reports of a person armed with a gun being seen in the area.
Multiple police officers, including some armed with firearms, have responded to the incident and cordons are in place.
“Due to the nature of the report, specialist police groups are in attendance,” a police spokesman said.
Members of the public, including some schoolchildren, have been diverted away from the scene.
The public has been asked to avoid the area.
No injuries have been reported.
