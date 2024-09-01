Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Armed police make dramatic arrest on North Shore’s Constellation Drive, seize air rifle

Nicholas Jones
By
Investigative Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Armed Police have stopped a car and two people were arrested in Constellation Drive and Atlas Place in Rosedale in Auckland. Video / Supplied

Police officers with guns drawn made a dramatic arrest on a busy Auckland road this afternoon after a report of a firearm allegedly being fired from a vehicle in Pinehill.

One man has now been charged with possession of an air rifle.

Video of the arrest sent to the Herald shows armed police taking two men into custody after stopping a vehicle near the Liquorland on the North Shore’s Constellation Drive.

Officers point guns at a man in a singlet, yelling at him to exit the white BMW. He obeys and walks with both hands on his head toward one of three police cars that have stopped in the middle of the busy road with lights flashing.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
A still from video of the arrest.
A still from video of the arrest.

Police officers keep their guns aimed at the man. When he reaches the vehicles he turns around and kneels on the ground, and is then apprehended.

Another man, wearing a puffer jacket, then exits the passenger seat of the car and walks with hands on his head to the police cars, where he is detained.

Police took action after a report of a firearm allegedly being discharged from a vehicle in Pinehill, North Shore Auckland. Photo / Supplied
Police took action after a report of a firearm allegedly being discharged from a vehicle in Pinehill, North Shore Auckland. Photo / Supplied

A police spokesperson told the Herald one person has been charged with possession of an air rifle in a public place “following reports of a firearm allegedly being discharged from a vehicle in Pinehill”.

Police were alerted to the Greville Rd incident about 1.40pm. The car was located on Constellation Drive, and a firearm seized.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“There are no reports of injuries, nor any reports of the firearm being discharged,” the police spokesperson said.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand