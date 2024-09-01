Armed Police have stopped a car and two people were arrested in Constellation Drive and Atlas Place in Rosedale in Auckland. Video / Supplied

Police officers with guns drawn made a dramatic arrest on a busy Auckland road this afternoon after a report of a firearm allegedly being fired from a vehicle in Pinehill.

One man has now been charged with possession of an air rifle.

Video of the arrest sent to the Herald shows armed police taking two men into custody after stopping a vehicle near the Liquorland on the North Shore’s Constellation Drive.

Officers point guns at a man in a singlet, yelling at him to exit the white BMW. He obeys and walks with both hands on his head toward one of three police cars that have stopped in the middle of the busy road with lights flashing.