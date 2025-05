NZ drug markets shift online, Covid-born kids face school challenges, and Trump meets Saudi leaders on visit to Middle East.

Three schools in Nelson are in lockdown while armed police respond to an incident nearby.

Nayland College, Nayland Primary School and Broadgreen Intermediate were locked down just after 2pm.

Nayland College principal Daniel Wilson told the Press a threat was made to the school and its students.

Parents are being told to not go to the schools and children are safe.