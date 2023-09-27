Police have closed off the Lincoln Rd motorway overpass as they respond to an unfolding incident. Video / Luke Crone

Armed police are responding to an unfolding incident in West Auckland’s Henderson, closing off a key motorway overpass as rush hour begins.

A video sent to the Herald from the scene shows two police officers taking cover behind patrol cars while a third officer runs towards the overpass. Emergency service sirens can be heard in the background along with what appear to be the sound of gunshots.

“F**k, guns and all boys?” The man who filmed the video said. “Oh, shots and all.”

Another witness said there was a police chase from Te Atatu Peninsula and saw a red car “all smashed up scraping on the road”.

A third witness said the smashed-up car was being chased by police before he crashed into another vehicle.

Armed police respond to an incident on Lincoln Rd.

He told the Herald the car was already damaged as it attempted to evade police.

One offender then jumped out of the crashed vehicle and attempted to carjack a nearby truck, he said.

”I did see a car, a police car, speed off with a cop driving and then a cop in the back, and it looked like they holding, like a wound, or like CPR or something in the back seat, and it sped, like, quickly off towards the hospital,” the witness said.

He said he had “clearly heard” gunshots moments before he saw the police car speed off.

Another witness said, “police are out in force with the big guns” on the Lincoln Rd Northwestern Motorway overpass bridge.

Traffic is backing up this evening on the Auckland's motorway network. Photo / Google

Police have closed the Lincoln Rd off-ramp. Auckland Transport and bus services were impacted and detours were likely.

Another witness said police were approaching a white truck on the overpass.

The police Eagle helicopter is circling the area.

“Motorists can expect delays and are advised to avoid the area if possible,” a police spokesman said.

More to come







