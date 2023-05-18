Police seized a firearm and were speaking with multiple people in relation to last night's incident. Photo / Getty

Armed police swarmed Tawa yesterday after strangers entered a house and reportedly fired shots.

Police say there was also a “minor vehicle collision” at the same time of the incident on Oriel Ave.

At around 8.15pm police rushed to the incident and cordoned off the area. They seized a firearm and are speaking with multiple people in relation to the incident.

Inquiries to establish exactly what has occurred are ongoing.

Comments on social media alleged shots were fired, and that the vehicle collision was between a car and a house.

“Gunshots were fired as well as the side of our house being crashed into.”

One person said every street and intersection along the main street of Tawa was blocked by police with rifles.