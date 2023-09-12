A window in Raumanga damaged by what was believed to be shell casings from a fired shotgun.

A woman was watching television inside her Whangārei home when she heard multiple gunshots outside.

She later discovered that the window on her Ashley Ave house in Raumanga had been damaged by what was believed to be shell casings from a shotgun.

Police no one had been arrested after gunshots were heard on the dead-end street close to State Highway 1 around 1.15 pm.

However, officers were seen to handcuff a person. No further information was provided.

A neighbour told the Advocate she heard three gunshots and saw a silver car with three people fleeing the scene.

Six vehicles with about a dozen officers responded with armed weapons.