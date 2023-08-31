NZ Police are at the scene after a threatening phone call.

Armed police have swarmed Grey St in central Wellington after a threatening phone call was made to a premises on the street about 12.30pm.

”At this stage nothing of concern has been located,” police said. “Police are making follow-up inquiries to identify and speak with the caller.”

A witness told the Herald she could see “a s**t-load” of people outside the cafe she was working in, with three police cars and one officer holding “a big gun”.

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.







