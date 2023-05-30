Police on London St. Photo / ODT

Armed police have descended on a property in a central Dunedin street in what one witness compared to the popular action film franchise John Wick.

A team of officers can be seen on London St at the intersections of Heriot Row and Constitution streets.

A witness said there were two armed police officers in Constitution St.

About 10.45am, a female officer with a gun was behind a tree outside a property, another armed officer had gone up a driveway.

The street itself was closed for about 15 minutes and police stopped every car to talk to drivers.

One resident, Sam, was headed to a local gym at around 10am when he ran into a traffic stop on Constitution St.

Sam was approached by an armed officer and asked to turn around, in doing so he was met by another two armed police who were checking driver licenses.

“It’s like something out of John Wick,” he told the Herald.

Armed police, roughly six in number are focused on an old property on Heriot Row, there’s two boy-racer cars inside the cordon.

The suburb in question is known to be home to a number of student flats and houses, Sam believes the area not to be a rougher part of town.

“It’s still going on from what I can see.”



