Armed police at property in Napier, cordon lifted

AOS at a property on Westminster Avenue in Tamatea. Photo / Warren Buckland

A cordon has lifted but armed police remain at a property in the Napier suburb of Tamatea.

A witness said armed police were stopping traffic from entering a section of Westminster Ave, between Guildford St and Durham Ave, about 11.40am on Thursday.

The cordon had lifted by noon but a large police presence including about eight police vehicles and armed police remained on Westminster Ave.

A police cordon on Westminster Ave in Tamatea. Photo / Warren Buckland

A witness said it appeared the police operation was focused on one property.

