Armed police at property in Napier, cordon lifted

A cordon has lifted but armed police remain at a property in the Napier suburb of Tamatea.
A witness said armed police were stopping traffic from entering a section of Westminster Ave, between Guildford St and Durham Ave, about 11.40am on Thursday.
The cordon had lifted by noon but a large police presence including about eight police vehicles and armed police remained on Westminster Ave.
A witness said it appeared the police operation was focused on one property.
MORE TO COME