Armed police have responded to an incident in west Auckland where residents have reported seeing a man armed with a gun outside a home.

A retired man who lives on Gunner Drive, Te Atatu told the Herald he saw six police cars in attendance at a house on his street.

"A part of the road is all cordoned off. A constable did ask me if I had seen anything."

He believed he saw a man holding a gun, the man said.

"I did not hear gun shots.

"But the woman who lives across the road heard loud shots, she lives next to the house which was shot at."

The man said armed police were still patrolling the area.

Other residents in the area reported hearing "five loud bangs" just after 6am.

A Police spokesperson said they were making inquiries following an incident in Te Atatū Peninsula this morning.

"Around 6.15am police were called to an address on Gunner Drive after reports of gun shots being heard.

"Upon police arrival no firearm was located and there are no reports of injuries.

"Police are working to establish the wider circumstances of what has occurred."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 105 referencing event number P051804098.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.