Armed police arrest man after three-hour negotiation at Dunedin property

The incident is unfolding on Heriot Row in Dunedin. Photo / Google

Armed police have arrested a man after a three-hour negotiation this afternoon following reports of threatening behaviour.

Police were called to a residential property on Heriot Row at 12.40pm and the road was cordoned off.

They had received reports of a man acting in a “threatening manner”.

Officers spent hours negotiating with the man who was believed to be alone in the property.

“Cordons are in place at either end of Heriot Row and officers are armed as a precaution, however there is not believed to be any risk to nearby residents or the wider community.”