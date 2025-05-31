Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Armed police arrest man after three-hour negotiation at Dunedin property

NZ Herald
Quick Read

The incident is unfolding on Heriot Row in Dunedin. Photo / Google

The incident is unfolding on Heriot Row in Dunedin. Photo / Google

Armed police have arrested a man after a three-hour negotiation this afternoon following reports of threatening behaviour.

Police were called to a residential property on Heriot Row at 12.40pm and the road was cordoned off.

They had received reports of a man acting in a “threatening manner”.

Officers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand