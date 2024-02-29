Armed police have closed a street on Auckland’s North Shore as they respond to an aggravated robbery at a pharmacy.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of the incident on Rangitira Rd in Beach Haven at 5.15pm.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances and locate the offender,’ police said.

A witness told the Herald the street had closed and there were “police everywhere with guns”.

The Eagle helicopter was also attending.

“There was an armed robbery at the pharmacy around 5.30pm. They haven’t caught the suspect and the helicopter is still circulating,” the witness said.

An employee at Unichem Rangatira said they were in the process of dealing with the situation alongside police and were unable to comment further.

MORE TO COME.