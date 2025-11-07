An employee at a nearby petrol station said armed police had blocked off Innes Rd and asked them to stay inside.
They said about six police cars and 15 staff were on the street.
“We asked what happened, but they wouldn’t tell us.”
A reporter at the scene said both lanes of the road were closed, and police appeared to have laid spikes on the road.
Mairihau Primary School was in lockdown.
One parent with a child at the school said they had watched their children participate in school athletics before the class went back for roll call.
The children didn’t come back out, and many parents were left confused.
Many said they had not received a text or communication from the school about the lockdown.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.