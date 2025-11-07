Armed police officers are at the scene of an incident on Innes Rd in Christchurch. Photo / Jazlyn Whales

7 Nov, 2025 01:37 AM 2 mins to read

A serious incident involving armed police officers unfolded on a Christchurch street after a gun was allegedly spotted nearby.

About 15 police officers were seen at the scene of the incident on Innes Rd, Mairehau.

Police said they received a report at about 1.40pm of a firearm sighting.

Yelling was heard on the street as members of the Armed Offenders Squad swarmed the area.

A reporter on the scene said the area has since been cleared.