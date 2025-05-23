Armed police arrested two men in Gisborne this afternoon.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

23 May, 2025 06:13 AM 2 mins to read

Armed police arrested two men in Gisborne this afternoon.

Armed police arrested two men in Gisborne after they allegedly wielded a firearm and damaged vehicles.

Detective Senior Sergeant Darren Pritchard said police were called to Collins St at 6.30am.

The men, aged 29 and 50, face charges and will appear in Gisborne District Court tomorrow.

Armed police arrested two men in Gisborne this afternoon after they allegedly wielded a firearm at a resident in their home and damaged vehicles.

Detective Senior Sergeant Darren Pritchard said police were called to an address on Collins St at 6.30am after receiving reports of two vehicles being damaged, and a firearm being presented at the occupants of the address.

Armed police attended the scene and two men, aged 29 and 50, were taken into custody.

Police found two firearms after a search of a nearby address.