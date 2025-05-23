Advertisement
Armed police in Gisborne arrest two men on Collins St after gun wielded at resident

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Armed police arrested two men in Gisborne this afternoon after they allegedly wielded a firearm at a resident in their home and damaged vehicles.

Detective Senior Sergeant Darren Pritchard said police were called to an address on Collins St at 6.30am after receiving reports of two vehicles being damaged, and a firearm being presented at the occupants of the address.

Armed police attended the scene and two men, aged 29 and 50, were taken into custody.

Police found two firearms after a search of a nearby address.

“The incident, which was not gang-related, was resolved quickly because of a swift police response, and inquiries into the incident will continue,” Pritchard said.

The two men are due to appear in the Gisborne District Court tomorrow, charged with wilful damage, commission of a crime with a firearm and presenting a firearm at a person.

