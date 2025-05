Police are at the scene of a developing incident at Northcote on Auckland’s North Shore.

24 May, 2025 07:48 AM Quick Read

Police and emergency services have rushed to the scene of an attempted armed robbery on Auckland’s North Shore.

Police confirmed to the Herald they received a report of a robbery at an address in Pearn Cres, an area where the Northcote shops are situated.

The report was made about 6pm.

“The alleged offender remains on site, and police are working to speak with them.”