Armed Offenders Squad raids houses after shooting injures one in Wairoa

One person has been injured and a loaded firearm found by the armed offenders squad after a day of drama on Friday in Wairoa. Photo / Google

Armed police have raided two Wairoa homes, and found a loaded firearm at one, in a dramatic day following the injury of a person in a shooting in the town.

Officer in charge of the investigation, Wairoa Station Senior Sergeant Maui Aben, said police were called to a report of gunshots in the area between Kopu Road and McLean Street, Wairoa, about 11.30pm on Thursday.

No firearms or injured people were found.

A few hours later, about 2.15am on Friday, police were called to Mahia Avenue, Wairoa, after reports of gunshots.

Police attended, but no firearms were found and no injured people were present.

Aben said a person then arrived at Gisborne Hospital with gunshot injuries about 6am on Friday.

It prompted police to cordon off a Mahia Ave address, which was later examined by investigators and scene of crime officers.

AOS staff from Gisborne and Hawkes Bay then executed further search warrants at addresses in McLean St and Apatu St on Friday afternoon.

A loaded firearm was found.

Enquiries into the circumstances of both incidents were ongoing, Aben said.

Anyone who had any information that could assist our enquiries are asked contact Police on 105 and quote file number 210604/4294.