There is not thought to be a risk to the public. Photo / Dean Purcell

The armed offenders squad is executing a search warrant at a beachfront property in Wellington’s Oriental Bay.

A police spokesperson told the Herald the warrant is pre-planned, and that the squad had only arrived at the home “recently”.

They said there was not believed to be a risk to the wider public, and although there were no cordons up, officers may be stopping traffic if necessary.

