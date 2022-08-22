Armed men steal bags of cash from security in Hamilton bank

An investigation is underway after an armed trio stole money from security staff at a Hamilton bank this afternoon. Photo / NZME

Shocked onlookers watched as an armed trio stole bags of cash from security staff at a Hamilton bank in a brazen heist this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said that police were called to Northgate bank about 12.45pm.

An onlooker told Stuff it took the men less than 30 seconds to rob the ANZ bank, using shotguns to threaten the security staff as they were transferring money from an armoured transport van to the bank.

"The robbers were right in his face with a shotgun, grabbed the money bags, ran into the car park and got away in a car."

The onlooker said the armed burglars wore white overalls with hoods over their heads and face masks.

The police spokesperson said the offenders left in a green Subaru station wagon. The vehicle was abandoned in Pukete and the offenders then fled the area in another vehicle.

The men "stole a quantity of cash" but police would not comment on the exact amount.

The security staff were not physically injured.