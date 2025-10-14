Advertisement
Armed man accused of two Melbourne carjackings arrested after chase

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

CCTV image of the suspect walking down a street carrying a firearm while smoking.

An alleged armed carjacker, who has been accused of stealing two vehicles, driving dangerously through Melbourne’s central city, nearly hitting multiple pedestrians has been arrested.

Members from the Special Operations Group, Critical Incident Response Team and Melbourne Police swarmed the streets following two aggravated carjackings this morning, police said.

