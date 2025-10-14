CCTV image of the suspect walking down a street carrying a firearm while smoking.

Armed man accused of two Melbourne carjackings arrested after chase

An alleged armed carjacker, who has been accused of stealing two vehicles, driving dangerously through Melbourne’s central city, nearly hitting multiple pedestrians has been arrested.

Members from the Special Operations Group, Critical Incident Response Team and Melbourne Police swarmed the streets following two aggravated carjackings this morning, police said.

It is alleged the man dressed in a suit and smoking a cigar ran out of fuel in Tarneit in West Melbourne around 7.45am (local time).

He then approached a convenience store with a jerry can, attempting to obtain fuel before assaulting the attendant.

Armed with a firearm, he then allegedly tried to steal a Honda Civic at an intersection, allegedly pointing the weapon at the occupant.