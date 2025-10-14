The driver refused and ran to a nearby store.
The alleged offender then pointed the firearm at the head of the driver of a Mitsubishi wagon before taking off in the car.
The Police Air Wing was tracking the stolen vehicle, which was driving erratically.
The alleged offender then got out of the car and carjacked another person at gunpoint.
He then drove the second stolen vehicle into the Melbourne CBD, eventually abandoning it on Lonsdale St just after 8.45am.
The man put several pedestrians at risk by nearly hitting them as he drove through the city erratically, Sky News Australia reported.
Specialist officers pursued the 48-year-old on foot and soon after arrested him.
A firearm was seized, said police.
He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.