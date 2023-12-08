Ten-year-old Aria Bradley, with mum Pauline, was in a horrific head-on crash as a toddler. She was discharged from Starship children's hospital with an undiagnosed traumatic brain injury. Photo / Michael Craig

Ten-year-old Aria Bradley, with mum Pauline, was in a horrific head-on crash as a toddler. She was discharged from Starship children's hospital with an undiagnosed traumatic brain injury. Photo / Michael Craig

The parents of a 10-year-old girl who survived a horrific head-on crash as a toddler have laid a formal complaint against Starship Hospital after she was discharged 15 hours after being admitted.

It wasn’t until years later that a specialist diagnosed her with a traumatic brain injury from the crash.

At the age of 2, Aria Bradley became front-page news after escaping a high-speed crash on SH16 near Woodhill, north of Auckland, reportedly with just a black eye and bruises.

The force of the crash, caused when another driver crossed the centreline, was so bad it knocked the motor out of that car, sending it flying between 20 and 50 metres.

Despite the estimated 230km/h impact, Aria was discharged from hospital just 15 hours later.

Her mother, Pauline, was critically ill with broken bones, internal bleeding and a head injury. She had to learn to walk again.

Pauline Bradley with husband Justin, daughters Alicia (right), Sienna (centre front) and Aria. Aria and Pauline were in a head-on crash when Aria was 2. Photo / Supplied

In the days after the crash, Aria developed two black eyes and it was obvious to her father Justin that she was a different child.

The once bubbly and vibrant little girl who loved cuddles and chats was withdrawn, stopped communicating and couldn’t be touched.

At the time it was put down to the trauma of the crash but, over the months and years, the seemingly miraculous escape turned out to be anything but.

Aria has had life-changing developmental delays, balance and speech issues, physiological trauma and serious learning and behavioural issues.

In 2020, five years after the crash and after constant requests for help from her parents, Aria was professionally assessed and the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) accepted she had suffered a traumatic head injury in the crash.

A recent assessment revealed Aria, now 10, has a developmental age of 3 years and 8 months.

Three weeks ago, Pauline and Justin received Aria’s patient notes that said first responders described her as unconscious, drowsy and unco-operative.

Pauline believes the fact that her daughter was unco-operative should have been even more of a red flag and reason to keep her in longer.

“Seeing those notes for the first time was so upsetting but it cemented what we already knew – that Aria did not get the care she needed that night.”

The notes also reveal doctors could not give Aria the expected neurological tests because she was “unco-operative”.

The mangled wreck of the car from which Pauline and Aria Bradley were cut out after the head-on crash. Photo / Kirsty Wynn

“I had airbags protecting me and I was fighting for my life. Aria was in her car seat in the back and had nothing, so the impact on her brain was huge.”

The couple laid a formal complaint against Starship in October through the Health and Disability Commissioner about the failure to pick up the traumatic brain injury. Pauline claims all the information was available to doctors at the time.

John Beca, of Te Whatu Ora, confirmed the complaint had been received and said it took the family’s concerns seriously.

“As is standard process for a complaint, we’re looking into the care Aria received and, once complete, are happy to meet with Aria’s whānau, or their advocate, to discuss the findings and answer any further questions they may have.

“We want to assure Aria’s whānau and the public that our Starship clinical teams work extremely hard to prioritise the wellbeing of all tamariki within our care.”

Pauline Bradley beside the mangled car she and Aria were in. Photo / Pauline Bradley

The undiagnosed brain injury meant Aria was not entitled to any ACC-funded help at home or school from 2015 to 2020.

“That meant I have been the full-time carer and in-class helper for Aria, which has been really stressful and has stopped my own recovery,” Pauline said.

The financial burden has been high, with Justin taking a year off work to care for his wife and daughter and Pauline unable to return to work.

The family also complained to ACC about the lack of support since Aria was diagnosed.

“Since the 2020 diagnosis, ACC has said Aria is covered for the head injury but, when we try to get real help, like a teacher aide, they say she needs further assessments.”

Amanda Malu, of ACC, told the Herald that Aria had funding for a traumatic brain injury and PTSD resulting from the 2015 crash but ACC was awaiting the results of an assessment before funding for additional help was approved.

“Recently, Aria’s mother asked for additional ACC funding to support treatment for the developmental and behavioural challenges Aria has been experiencing,” Malu said.

The front page of the Herald after Aria and Pauline Bradley's crash.

“To help us understand if those issues are linked to her ACC-covered injuries, we have referred Aria for an assessment with a paediatric psychiatrist, chosen by her mother.

“We hope to have this information soon.”

Pauline said she would continue to fight for her daughter and wanted an apology and acknowledgment that Aria never received the care she needed.

“I am not only fighting for Aria now but I am fighting for Aria later in life when she is an adult.

“As parents, we are not going to be around forever and what happens to Aria then if they do not accept and provide support for her now?”

Pauline still has flashbacks of the crash, which happened on the main road near their Woodhill property.

“We have to drive past the site so many times a day so there has been no forgetting it. It has been so traumatic we are going to move from the area.”

She said an apology, explanation and acknowledgment from Starship, coupled with the upcoming house move, would help the family recover from the trauma of the crash.

“When Aria gets the right support, then I will finally be able to concentrate on healing myself. I have not had the chance to do that yet.”

