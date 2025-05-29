Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Argosy looks to sell $48.5m of Wellington Government department offices

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Te Puni Kōkiri house at 143 Lambton Quay.

Te Puni Kōkiri house at 143 Lambton Quay.

  • Argosy plans to sell part of its $459.6 million Wellington office portfolio.
  • Two properties on Lambton Quay will be sold “over the medium term” with one potentially being developed into a hotel.
  • The sales are part of Argosy’s strategy to shift focus from Wellington offices to Auckland industrial sites.

A multi-billion-dollar property investment company is looking to sell part of its $459.6m Wellington office portfolio.

One Government department is on the move from its site as a result, but another is hoping to stay.

Real estate investor Argosy said in a recent NZX announcement it had identified seven properties

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand