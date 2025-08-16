Advertisement
Ardern and Hipkins are afraid of being honest with us about their Covid decisions - Heather du Plessis-Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Former Labour ministers, including Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins, have refused to appear publicly at the Covid inquiry. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Heather du Plessis-Allan
Opinion by Heather du Plessis-Allan
Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday
THE FACTS

  • Four former Labour ministers, including Jacinda Ardern, have refused to appear publicly before the Covid inquiry.
  • The inquiry is tasked with reviewing decisions on vaccines and lockdowns, and testing and tracing tools.
  • Its focus is confined to decisions made between February 2021 and October 2022.

If the four former Labour ministers thought they would preserve their reputations by refusing to appear publicly before the Covid inquiry, they have misjudged it.

It is a refusal, by the way, not a declining. A request to appear before a Royal Commission of Inquiry is not like

