Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Apology after passengers left on Auckland Airport tarmac in storm over safety and security issues

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW Weather: September 1, 2025

Auckland Airport has apologised to passengers who spent hours sitting on a plane during a storm before being moved to a bus and left waiting metres from an arrival gate, saying safety and security factors were responsible for delays.

The Herald understands gate allocations are managed by airlines, while

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save