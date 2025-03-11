“An unfriendly individual [staff member at the museum in New Plymouth] came up to us and said that dogs are not allowed,” Johnston said.

After explaining the dog, Belinda, was a guide dog, the staff member let them by. But while they were looking at the cars, another staff member confronted her and the youngsters.

“They said, ‘This isn’t really the sort of place to bring a dog’, as if I’m bringing my pet dog out for fun,” Johnston said.

“Belinda is a highly trained, serious working dog. She is very well-behaved — more than some people.

“I tried explaining the access rights for guide dogs, but this individual was not really interested and extremely rude. I’m not too sure what they thought Belinda would do to their precious cars. I would have been more worried about the kids, to be honest.”

Johnston said she promptly left and would not support a business treating somebody poorly.

“This is called discrimination on the grounds of disability, and it’s not okay, ever.

“Needless to say, my son is absolutely gutted.”

Johnston made her comments directly to the museum in an online review. The museum responded to her, and to a number of people who commented on the review in her support.

“Our sincere apologies for the miscommunication that occurred today,” Hillsborough Holden Museum said.

“Unfortunately, there was a misunderstanding, as the person at the museum counter was not expecting a guide dog.

“In all honesty, we have never had a blind person with a guide dog want to come and see our Holden collection before.”

The museum said its staff member eventually realised Belinda was a guide dog and was going to let Johnston and the children in, but by this time, they had already turned and left.

“We will be retraining our staff, and we will ensure all disability-assist dogs and their handler are welcomed onto our property in the future.”

The Human Rights Commission said denying a person access because they relied on a disability-assist dog could breach the Human Rights Act.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

