'Apologise' - Jacinda Ardern to Safety Warehouse after 'fake money' at $100k cash drop

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the organisers of a "$100k cash drop" where "fake money" was given away should apologise.

Ardern said she could not "fathom how someone would think that was a good idea".

"It's caused harm, it's caused hurt, they should apologise," Ardern said of The Safety Warehouse, which organised the event.

She said it was likely to have caused a lot of confusion and hurt to people at the event.

On Saturday up to 1000 people showed up at Auckland's Aotea Square expecting to be part of a cash giveaway but instead got mainly discount vouchers resembling $5 notes.

The PR stunt by The Safety Warehouse caused tempers to flare as those gathering up the vouchers discovered it wasn't "real" money.

Police have confirmed they are now reviewing the incident and making inquiries with event organisers. A complaint has also been made to the Commerce Commission.

Safety Warehouse managing director Andrew Thorn said in a statement the company stood by their marketing and the vouchers issued and insisted "real funds" were given away alongside the vouchers.

Image posted on social media of the Safety Warehouse vouchers given away on Saturday in Auckland.

The online store, which sells protective wear, had advertised that $100,000 in cash would be given away in a "live cash giveaway", with the promise that "ACTUAL MONEY will be flying from the sky".

Mosque terror attack inquiry

Ardern said the Government will appoint a minister to introduce recommendations from the inquiry into the March 15 Christchurch terror attack.

The Prime Minister addressed tomorrow's release of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the March 15 shooting, which claimed the lives of 51 people.

Ardern said reading the report was "tough" but it would be a lot tougher for those directly impacted by the events of March 15.

She said the report is comprehensive.

She said the attacks showed New Zealand that there are "gaps" in our country's free speech laws.

Ardern said that is something the Government needs to consider when it comes to the inquiry report.

Ardern said there were a number of recommendations that the Government had anticipated - those are the issues that will be addressed sooner.

But she said the Government will outline its thoughts on many of the report's recommendations.

The crowds that had gathered in Hagley Park, Christchurch, for the March For Love make their way to the floral tribute in central Christchurch a week after the mosque attack. Photo / Alan Gibson

Cabinet met today and Ardern said the Government will unveil some immediate responses to the report.

But it will take a longer period of time to address other recommendations.

She revealed that the Government will appoint a "coordinating Minister".

Their job will be to update the public on the developments on any recommendations the Government may adopt.

She would not, however, say which minister will be responsible.

That will be revealed tomorrow, she told media.

Asked if the public can expect major changes as a result of the report, Ardern said there will be a number of recommendations.

"It will take some time for us to implement some of the findings."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern waves to the crowd after attending the huge Friday prayer meeting that was held in Hagley Park Christchurch on March 23. Photo / Alan Gibson

But she would not go into detail, as she wanted to wait for the report's release tomorrow.

Ardern told media yesterday that the report would be "significant" – coming in at close to 800 pages.

Ardern told reporters this afternoon that she will be in Whakatane this Wednesday for the commemorations of the Whakaari/ White island eruption.

Ardern said this will be a week filled with a lot of heartache.

That's because of both the Commission's report, as well as in anniversary of Whakaari/ White island

"We all know the last three years have been particularly tough for New Zealanders."

Ardern met with the victims and survivors of the mosque shooting attacks on Sunday at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae in Christchurch.

The meeting, she said, was an opportunity for the victims to voice any concerns, before the report on the shooting comes out tomorrow.

"We have said to them: there are some areas they'll see us respond immediately [to] and others that we will need to come back and work through in more detail, and take a bit more time on."

But she said one of the main things she wanted the victims to know is that "there will be accountability on our side in terms of delivering on the Royal Commission [report]".

"I do want to make sure that after such a hefty piece of work … that we make sure that we're acting upon it."

Most reports of this nature provide a number of recommendations to the Government as to how such an event can be prevented from occurring again.

Ardern has seen the report – as have some the families impacted by the attack.

But she won't elaborate on its findings until they are publically.

On Wednesday, Parliament rises for the summer and won't sit again until early February.