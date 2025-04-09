Auckland Transport (AT) has diverted several inner city bus routes while emergency services respond to the incident.

AT told passengers to expect delays and possible cancellations on routes near the Karangahape overbridge.

Hato Hone St John was notified of the incident on Karangahape Road, but its assistance has not been required.

No injuries are reported at this stage.

Six fire trucks, two ladder trucks and a specialist command unit are present at the scene of the blaze.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 2.40 pm this afternoon.

Emergency services are investigating the cause of the fire.

