Updated

K Rd fire: Apartment fire closes Karangahape Rd in central Auckland, smoke pouring from building

NZ Herald
FENZ attending an incident at an old apartment building on K Road. Photo / Dean Purcell

Emergency services are responding to a fire in a central Auckland apartment this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told the Herald it responded to reports of smoke coming from the top floor of an apartment building on Karangahape Rd shortly after 2pm.

Fire and Emergency said crews found smoke in the stairwell as well as inside a second floor apartment.

Auckland Transport (AT) has diverted several inner city bus routes while emergency services respond to the incident.

AT told passengers to expect delays and possible cancellations on routes near the Karangahape overbridge.

Hato Hone St John was notified of the incident on Karangahape Road, but its assistance has not been required.

No injuries are reported at this stage.

Six fire trucks, two ladder trucks and a specialist command unit are present at the scene of the blaze.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 2.40 pm this afternoon.

Emergency services are investigating the cause of the fire.

More to come.

