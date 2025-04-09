- Emergency services are attending a fire in a central Auckland apartment on Karangahape Rd.
- Fire and Emergency New Zealand found smoke in a second-floor apartment.
- No injuries are reported; the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Emergency services are responding to a fire in a central Auckland apartment this afternoon.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand told the Herald it responded to reports of smoke coming from the top floor of an apartment building on Karangahape Rd shortly after 2pm.
Fire and Emergency said crews found smoke in the stairwell as well as inside a second floor apartment.