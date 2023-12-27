AP Sport year in photos 2023

Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken of Germany celebrate winning the men's doubles race at the Luge World Championships in Oberhof. Photo / Matthias Schrader for AP

Image 1 of 36 : Argentine Boca Juniors fans gather on Copacabana beach the day before their team faces Brazil's Fluminense at the Copa Libertadores championship match in Rio de Janeiro. Photo / Bruna Prado for AP

They are snippets in time, unforgettable snapshots that gloriously capture the soaring euphoria and gut-wrenching agony of the games we love, not to mention the randomness of a moment that might’ve gone unnoticed otherwise.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is dunked after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles at the NFL Super Bowl 57. Photo / Matt Slocum for AP

There are the Kansas City Chiefs, dunking head coach Andy Reid with a jug-full of frigid drink after their stirring Super Bowl triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles, fulfilling what has become a rite of passage in all gridiron celebrations.

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after they defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 to win the Stanley Cup in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. Photo / Abbie Parr for AP

And the Vegas Golden Knights, gathered in a giant group hug behind the net after capturing the NHL’s Stanley Cup championship, the glittering ice beneath their skates littered with discarded gloves.

Alexis Holmes, of the United States anchors her team to the gold medal as Femke Bol, of the Netherlands fell near the finish in the final of the 4x400-meters mixed relay during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Photo / David Josek for AP

Then there’s Femke Bol, a track athlete from the Netherlands, tumbling toward the track with a gasp of disbelief across her face, the baton slipping from her grasp as she falls near the finish line of a relay race at the world championships.

Rory McIlroy reacts after his shot from the rough on the 14th hole during the third round of the US Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club. Photo / George Walker for AP

And Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, smashing a golf club across his leg like a child trying to snap a tree limb in half, the frustration evident after an errant shot from the thick rough at the US Open.

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves to Serbia's Natalija Stevanovic in a women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth for AP

But let’s not forget Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, her braided ponytail soaring above her head as she whacks a serve at the Wimbledon tennis championships.

Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor is hit on the mask by a ball fouled off by Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago. Photo / Charles Rex Arbogast for AP

And Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor, captured in another close-up at the very instant that a foul ball smashed off his mask during an otherwise ho-hum game in the midst of summer at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Taylor Swift watches from a suite during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City. Photo / Charlie Riedel for AP

Sure, we’re all intrigued by the most notable among us, whether it’s singer Taylor Swift cheering from a football luxury suite or Britain’s King Charles III letting out a gasp from the royal box at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet.

But countless moments give us the full picture.