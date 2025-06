Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A South Auckland school went into lockdown this afternoon after an altercation erupted between two family groups on the school grounds.

Aorere College in Papatoetoe was locked down as “a precautionary measure”, the school said on social media.

“This afternoon, two family groups from Aorere College came onto the school site and there was an altercation which police attended,” the school said.

“The students were safe at all times.”