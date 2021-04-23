Website of the Year

New ZealandUpdated

Anzac Day: The pregnancy, the wartime call-up and the love letter thrown from the train

4 minutes to read
Isabella and Charlie Anderton's wedding photo, Waipukurau, June 1943. Photo / Supplied

Louise Gould
By:

Reporter

Hawke's Bay woman Isabella Anderton, young and in love, said goodbye to her husband six times, expecting him to be sent off to serve in World War II.

But after the half-a-dozen times on final

