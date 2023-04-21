Voyager 2022 media awards
Spitfire stories: Kiwi war pilot reflects on battles with bombers, U-boats

10 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By Wayne Thompson

Eighty years after flying solo in a Spitfire, Max Nash recalls when he and this “beautiful aeroplane” were part of the aerial shield for the Royal Navy as it escorted Russian Arctic convoys through a

